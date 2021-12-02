UMB Bank N A MO Trims Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $54,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $177,801.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,916 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $123.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.39. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

A number of analysts have commented on YUM shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.68.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.