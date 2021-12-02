UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) & Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Head to Head Survey

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Shopify shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of UMeWorld shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Shopify and UMeWorld, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 0 13 18 0 2.58 UMeWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shopify presently has a consensus target price of $1,634.02, suggesting a potential upside of 11.94%. Given Shopify’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Shopify is more favorable than UMeWorld.

Profitability

This table compares Shopify and UMeWorld’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify 81.00% 5.63% 4.73% UMeWorld N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shopify and UMeWorld’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $2.93 billion 62.17 $319.51 million $26.83 54.41 UMeWorld N/A N/A -$150,000.00 N/A N/A

Shopify has higher revenue and earnings than UMeWorld.

Volatility & Risk

Shopify has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMeWorld has a beta of -0.82, indicating that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shopify beats UMeWorld on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting. It focuses on merchant and subscription solutions. The company was founded by Tobias Albin Lütke, Daniel Weinand, and Scott Lake on September 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Ltd. is an educational technology company, which engages in digital media and digital education businesses. It focuses on the K-12 education market in China. The firm’s K-12 flagship, UMFun is a subscription-based online product, which provides standards-based instruction, practice, assessments and productivity tools that improve the performance of educators and students via a proprietary online & mobile platform. The company was founded by Michael M. Lee on August 8, 1997 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

