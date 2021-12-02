Unido EP (UDO) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Unido EP has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $797,802.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.08 or 0.00063644 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00070888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.94 or 0.00095134 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,448.02 or 0.07845376 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,586.55 or 0.99806868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00021223 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,905,234 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

