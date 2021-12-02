Unification (FUND) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Unification coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unification has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar. Unification has a total market cap of $3.68 million and $30,515.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unification Coin Profile

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. The official website for Unification is unification.com . The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

