Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,078,000 after acquiring an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific stock opened at $233.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $149.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.94 and a 200-day moving average of $222.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $193.14 and a 52 week high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

