United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is a parent company of United Bank and UB Community Development. It provides range of deposit products and loans, as well as other services such as Internet banking and brokerage services. United Bancorporation of Alabama Inc. is based in ATMORE, Ala. “

UBAB opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.68. United Bancorporation of Alabama has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $13.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 million. United Bancorporation of Alabama had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 30.77%. Equities analysts forecast that United Bancorporation of Alabama will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bancorporation of Alabama Company Profile

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

