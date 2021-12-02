United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.52.

NYSE:UPS traded up $4.32 on Thursday, hitting $198.47. 35,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,210,040. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.27. The company has a market cap of $172.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

