United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up about 2.6% of Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $12,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in United Rentals in the second quarter worth $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 88.5% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI stock opened at $332.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.01. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.96 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.30.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

