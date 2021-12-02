Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Down 48.0% in November

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the October 31st total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of UONE opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Urban One has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban One by 102.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 112,749 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban One during the second quarter worth about $563,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban One by 24.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 11,182 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban One by 267.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 40,845 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Urban One by 57.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 18,062 shares during the period. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

