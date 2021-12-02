Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Down 48.0% in November

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the October 31st total of 217,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of UONE opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Urban One has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urban One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter.
About Urban One
Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.
