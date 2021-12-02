Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on URBN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,359. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 27.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 41,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

