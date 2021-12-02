Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Urban Outfitters posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 6.91%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on URBN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.82.

Urban Outfitters stock traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,359. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 27.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 41,101 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after purchasing an additional 396,575 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.