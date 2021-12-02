Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VLEEY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. Valeo has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Receive News & Ratings for Valeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.