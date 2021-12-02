Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VLEEY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92. Valeo has a 52 week low of $12.12 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

