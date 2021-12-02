Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stake Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,147,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $67.31 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $84.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74. The company has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of -61.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

