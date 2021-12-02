Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lifted by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 91,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,761,000 after acquiring an additional 72,763 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $50.07. 605,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,459,508. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $53.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.