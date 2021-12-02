Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 205,550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,333,821 shares.The stock last traded at $66.14 and had previously closed at $66.02.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.77.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.