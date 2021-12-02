Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Position Raised by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.8% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $93.20. 30,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,110. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $92.40 and a 52 week high of $97.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

