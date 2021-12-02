Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 651.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VONE opened at $208.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.28. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $169.82 and a 52-week high of $219.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.648 dividend. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

