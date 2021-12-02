Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Short Interest Up 32.7% in November

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the October 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,399,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $81.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.43. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

