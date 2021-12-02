Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) is Alta Advisers Ltd’s Largest Position

Alta Advisers Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,044,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,319 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 51.9% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Alta Advisers Ltd owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $64,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $61.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $62.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

