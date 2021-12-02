Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $232.37. 42,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,799,652. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.80 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.15.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

