Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Shares Up 16.1%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP)’s stock price shot up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 47.60 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 47.60 ($0.62). 17,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 41 ($0.54).

The company has a market capitalization of £21.54 million and a PE ratio of 9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.15.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. Vector Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Vector Capital Plc is a subsidiary of Vector Holdings Limited.

