Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Veeco Instruments worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth about $177,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.88 and a beta of 1.44. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $27.99.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $150.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

VECO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $174,693.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.