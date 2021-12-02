Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of VEEV opened at $272.12 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.86, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.24 and a 200 day moving average of $307.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.68.

In related news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,375 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,318 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

