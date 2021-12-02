Velas Price Reaches $0.38 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Velas has a market cap of $798.75 million and $14.14 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004031 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 163.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002886 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

