Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $11.13 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $405.38. 29,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,074. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $416.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $418.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

