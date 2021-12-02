Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $4.46 Million Stake in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,271 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC owned 1.02% of South Plains Financial worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPFI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 495,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

SPFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.28. 1,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,040. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.71 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.62. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.08%.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.