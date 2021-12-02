Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2021

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 231.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.44. 3,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,420. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.99.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.