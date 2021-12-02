Venturi Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 231.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $252.44. 3,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,420. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.