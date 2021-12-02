Venus Reward Token (VRT) Achieves Market Cap of $18.87 Million

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. In the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Venus Reward Token has a total market cap of $18.87 million and approximately $380,594.00 worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00043792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00237158 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00086297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Venus Reward Token

Venus Reward Token (CRYPTO:VRT) is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

