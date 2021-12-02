Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $866.3-$883.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $872.69 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.
VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.38.
Verint Systems stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.37. 637,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,700. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -174.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07.
In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $123,278.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,122.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verint Systems stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
About Verint Systems
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
