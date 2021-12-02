Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $866.3-$883.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $872.69 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.38.

Verint Systems stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.37. 637,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,700. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -174.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $123,278.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,122.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 7,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $354,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verint Systems stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

