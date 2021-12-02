Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Veritiv worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Veritiv by 4,730.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Veritiv by 17.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Veritiv by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTV shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of Veritiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.63 per share, with a total value of $189,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

VRTV stock opened at $122.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91. Veritiv Co. has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.02.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veritiv Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Company Profile

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

