Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Desjardins

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price lifted by Desjardins from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

VET has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

NYSE VET opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.07.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 100,284 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $743,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 582.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 201,029 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 60,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 46,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

