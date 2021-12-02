Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

VET has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an underpeform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.50.

VET stock opened at C$12.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.43. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$5.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 2.73.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$538.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

