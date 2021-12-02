Viacoin (VIA) Price Reaches $0.24 on Exchanges

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $5.52 million and $86,262.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000422 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.43 or 0.00363338 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000540 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.