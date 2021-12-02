ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In related news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.73. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.