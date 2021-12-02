Vigilare Wealth Management Acquires 1,150 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Vigilare Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,733 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $345,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,971,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,146,000 after purchasing an additional 639,060 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $1.49 on Thursday, hitting $175.79. The stock had a trading volume of 29,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,484. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $98.59 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

