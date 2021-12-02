Vigilare Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $74.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,650,455. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $187.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.87%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

