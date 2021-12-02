Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 167 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Vigilare Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,184 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.2% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.96.

NASDAQ COST traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $525.99. The stock had a trading volume of 74,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,203. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $560.78. The company has a market cap of $232.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $444.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

