Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 542 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vigilare Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 0.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.15.

Shares of BA stock traded up $6.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.97. 513,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,402,725. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $188.00 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $216.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

