Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 708 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 20.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.11.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.39. 43,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,198. The stock has a market cap of $237.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $247.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.