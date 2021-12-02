Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.7% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

NYSE V opened at $190.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $366.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.87. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

