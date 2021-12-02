Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Down to $17.99

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.99, but opened at $17.01. Vital Farms shares last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

VITL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $658.99 million, a P/E ratio of 136.25 and a beta of -0.02.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Matthew Ohayer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,060,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,834,447.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brent Drever sold 2,500 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $184,060. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 5.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 5.4% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

