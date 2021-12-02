Vivid Coin (VIVID) Achieves Market Capitalization of $9,997.16

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $9,997.16 and $1.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00063435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00071232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00094956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,518.16 or 0.08003384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,339.42 or 0.99798663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00021724 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app . The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.