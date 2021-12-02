Vivid Financial Management Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 208.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period.

Shares of RHS opened at $153.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $146.90 and a 12 month high of $166.95.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

