Vivid Financial Management Inc. Makes New $301,000 Investment in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Appian by 5.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,217,000 after purchasing an additional 325,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,784,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,737,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Appian by 75.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,926,000 after buying an additional 407,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Appian by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,783,000 after buying an additional 77,842 shares in the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $68.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.70. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -69.49 and a beta of 1.73.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.08 per share, for a total transaction of $30,432.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 over the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APPN. Barclays increased their price target on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.43.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

