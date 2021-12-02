VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells $1,005,000.00 in Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $701,050.00.

On Friday, November 12th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,712,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,747 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $451,755.42.

On Wednesday, October 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 48,740 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $996,733.00.

On Monday, October 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 21,260 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $435,830.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 16,632 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $326,486.16.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,936 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $513,273.44.

On Thursday, October 7th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 51,162 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $1,092,820.32.

On Monday, October 4th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 15,148 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $323,561.28.

VIZIO stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in VIZIO by 752.4% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,876,000 after purchasing an additional 950,690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $22,854,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 77.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,656,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,750,000 after acquiring an additional 721,205 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 501.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 641,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after acquiring an additional 534,844 shares during the period. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 1,762.1% in the third quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 535,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 507,154 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on VZIO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VIZIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

