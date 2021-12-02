VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.960-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.51 billion-$3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.56 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.190-$7.190 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.18.

Shares of VMW traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.40. 158,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,679. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. VMware has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

