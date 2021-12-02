Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Update

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the October 31st total of 75,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 915,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on VWAGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18. The firm has a market cap of $146.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

