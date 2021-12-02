Vp plc (VP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 9th

Vp plc (LON:VP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 995.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 953.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30. The company has a market capitalization of £377.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.03. VP has a twelve month low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,070 ($13.98).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt boosted their price target on VP from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) target price on shares of VP in a research report on Tuesday.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

