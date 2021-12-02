Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.770-$-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $865 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $866.40 million.

NASDAQ VRM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 60,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,916. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.59. Vroom has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $53.33.

Get Vroom alerts:

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vroom will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

VRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vroom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vroom stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 31.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 361,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,321 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of Vroom worth $7,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.