Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Up 26.2% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $738.71 million and approximately $80.16 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00068967 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00043805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.14 or 0.00236140 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007728 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.20 or 0.00087263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It was first traded on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,997,700 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

