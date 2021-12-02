VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.18). VYNE Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 507.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VYNE. HC Wainwright lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $0.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. VYNE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 33.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

